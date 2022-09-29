FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll girls volleyball (26-1) continued their dominance on the court with a 3-set win over rival Homestead on Thursday.

Ellie Frey and Bailey Sinish tied for the team lead in kills with eight. Ella Etter added five kills, Olivia Gisslen tallied four, while Aliyah Saylor and Addi Shippy each had three. Olivia Gisslen led the Chargers with 23 assists.

Defensively, Brenna Ginder led Carroll with 14 digs, while Etter and Shippy contributed with two blocks.

Carroll wraps up the regular season with matches on Saturday at Muncie Burris, followed by home matches against Leo on Oct. 3 and Angola on Oct. 6.