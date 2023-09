FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a rivalry renewed Thursday night at Charger Fieldhouse as Homestead battled 4A no. 9 Carroll with the Chargers sweeping the Spartans 3-0 (25-11, 25-22, 25-19).

Sophomore Bailey Sinish led the Chargers with 17 kills.

Homestead falls to 19-7 with the next match for the Spartans set for Tuesday against Woodlan.

Carroll improves to 21-5 with their next matches set for this Saturday when the Chargers host a 3-way tournament with Lake Central and Angola.