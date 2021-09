FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 20 Carroll swept 3A no. 10 Concordia 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-23) Monday night at Charger Fieldhouse to headline area girls volleyball.

Carroll was led by Ellie Frey with 15 kills while Kaley Matney added nine. Frey also led CHS with 3 blocks as the Chargers improved to 16-8 with the win.

Concordia falls to 17-8 with the loss. The Cadets were led by LonDynn Betts with 11 kills and Jersey Loyer with 10.