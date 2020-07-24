Carroll standout Fosnough earns United Socer Coaches Scholar All-American Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll senior soccer standout Peyton Fosnough has scored again – this time earning the prestigious United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Award.

Fosnough tallied 36 goals in 65 games for Carroll High School the past three years, leading the Chargers to a 18-3-1 mark last fall as a senior.

According to Carroll coach Rollie Clemens, Fosnough previously earned USC Great Lakes All-Region recognition. Earlier he was recognized by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association as 1st Team All-State, All-District, and Academic All-State.

Fosnough plans to continue his education and Soccer careers at Bellarmine University in the Fall.