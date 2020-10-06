Carroll soccer coach Rollie Clements passes away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He was a familiar face on the Fort Wayne soccer scene for many decades, but Carroll High School boys soccer coach Rollie Clements has passed away.

Clements started with the Carroll soccer program back in 1989, five years before it was an IHSAA sanctioned sport. This 2020 season was his 33rd year at Carroll.

Clements posted a career record of 428-141-56. That includes 13 sectional titles, 8 regionals, 2 semi-states, and three Final Four appearances (’94, ’03, ’18).

“Rollie’s impact on Carroll is far reaching and well beyond just soccer,” Carroll athletic director Dan Ginder said in a statement released by the school. “Rollie was one of the first graduates of Carroll High School and he came back and served so many. His impact on Indiana High School Soccer is immense. I believe Heaven welcomed Rollie with, “Welcome my good and faithful servant” and we celebrate Rollie with, Thank you Coach our good and faithful Charger.”

Clements is a member of the Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame.

Carroll is 12-2-2 on the season after beating East Noble in the first round of sectional play on Monday night at the 3A boys sectional hosted by DeKalb. The Chargers are set to face Northrop in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m.