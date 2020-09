FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 16 Carroll bested 2A no. 12 DeKalb 3-0 on Thursday night to headline area girls soccer action.

Kelsi Hoot scored in the ninth minute off an assist from Sarah Mullins as the Chargers led 1-0 at half.

In the second half Hoot and Ella Theard would find the back of the net for Carroll to set the final at 3-0.