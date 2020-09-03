Carroll’s Zoe Duffus shares athletic bond with former NHL, Komets goalie and father

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s cross country team is eyeing a three-peat state championship this season and leading the pack is senior and recent Penn State commit, Zoe Duffus.

As Duffus wraps up her senior year at Carroll and gets ready for her first season in the Big Ten conference, she can look to her dad, former NHL and Fort Wayne Komets goalie, Parris Duffus, for advice.

“Even though he’s a hockey player and I’m a runner, which are much different things, we can still have a commonality about the hard work, the sweat and what it takes mentally to work that hard,” Duffus said.

Duffus’ endurance will be put to the test when she begins her next big challenge… college. Good luck at Penn State.