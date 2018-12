Carroll's Sagan, Waldron sign for college Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A pair of talented seniors put pen to paper on Monday at Carroll High School as Kaitlyn Sagan (Furman/soccer) and Cory Waldron (PFW/cross country & track) signed for college.

Sagan, a goalkeeper, played in 19 games for the Chargers this past season posting a goals against average of 1.7 as Carroll finished 13-4-3.

Waldron ran cross country for a Carroll team that finished third at sectionals and first at regionals.

