FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the best quarterbacks in the Hoosier state is bound for the Big Ten. Carroll junior Jimmy Sullivan announced his commitment to the University of Iowa over the weekend.

“Jimmy Football” has electrified the Carroll Chargers in his two seasons as starting quarterback. In his sophomore year, Sullivan completed 64.8% of his passes for 2,203 yards and 27 touchdowns, also rushing for 182 yards and nine scores. The quarterback also helped Carroll march to the 6A state championship – a first for any team from Northeast Indiana.

This past season, Sullivan tossed for 1,508 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also rushing for 406 yards and five scores.

Sullivan is a 3-star prospect on 247 Sports and rated as the 15th best prospect in Indiana for the class of 2025. The junior can officially sign with the Hawkeyes in late 2024.