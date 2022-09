FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a match-up of two of the area’s top prep volleyball team is was Carroll outlasting Blackhawk Christian 3-2 (25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 25-27, 15-10) on Tuesday night to headline prep action.

Carroll improved to 25-1 with the victory while Blackhawk dropped to 23-3 with the loss.

Carroll was led by Ellie Frey’s 20 kills while Bailey Sinish added 14 and Aliyah Saylor and Addi Shippy chipped in 10 kills apiece.