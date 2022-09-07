FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 4 Carroll edged 3A no. 5 Bellmont in five sets (13-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 15-13) in a competitive match against two of the state’s best teams at Charger Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

Carroll improves to 15-0 overall with the win while Bellmont falls to 13-4 overall.

Carroll was led by Bailey Sinish with 15 kills while Ellie Frey, Ella Etter, and Addison Shippy all had 11 kills apiece.

Bellmont was paced by Delaney Lawson’s 18 kills, while Jackie Sutter added 16 kills.