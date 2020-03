INDIANAPOLIS- Carroll’s presence was felt on Saturday during the IHSAA Swimming and Diving state finals in Indianapolis.

Led by Senior Tristan Dewitt, the IU commit finishing first in the 100 fly, his second state title in this event in the past two years. The Chargers also took runners up in the 200 free relay. (Raedisch, DeWitt, Cseri and Lipp)

Carroll finishes within the top 10 spots in total points today at state taking 8th place, homestead coming in at 11th.