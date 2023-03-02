FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There may be only four high school varsity hockey teams in the Fort Wayne area, but two of them will get to play on the state’s biggest stage this Saturday as Carroll will take on Culver A in the 4A state title game while Leo will be facing the South Stars-Red for the 2A championship.

Both games will be played at the Swonder Ice Arena in Evansville.

The 2A title game is set to start at 12:30 p.m. Eastern while the 4A championship starts at 5:30 p.m.

Carroll was the fifth-seed heading into 4A state tournament, but defeated the fourth-seeded Central Indiana Knights, the top-seeded Southwest Michigan Blades, and third-seeded South Bend St. Joseph’s last weekend by a combined score of 13-7 to reach the title game. Carroll is coached by Eric Watson.

The Chargers went undefeated in the Fort Wayne league regular season, posting a 15-0 record but fell to Leo in the Memorial Cup City Playoff Championship Game by a score of 3-1.

Leo is the no. 2 seed in the 2A tournament and beat the seventh-seeded Bloomington Blades, the third-seeded Fort Wayne Vipers, and eighth-seeded Culver B by a combined score of 11-0 last weekend to advance to this Saturday’s title game. Leo is coached by Michael Robison.