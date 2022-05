FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll edged Northrop 2-1 in eight innings while Leo topped Angola 2-0 as softball sectional titles were earned all across northeast Indiana on Thursday night.

4A at Carroll HS

Carroll 2 Northrop 1 (F-8)

4A at Columbia City HS

Columbia City at Huntington North PPD. Saturday at 11 a.m.

4A at Warsaw HS

Concord at Warsaw PPD. Friday at 5 p.m.

Elkhart at Northridge PPD. Friday at 7 p.m.

3A at Wawasee HS

Wawasee 8 NorthWood 7 (F)

3A at Garrett HS

Angola 0 Leo 2 (F)

3A at Bellmont HS

Norwell vs. Bellmont PPD. Saturday at 11 a.m.

2A at Westview HS

Fairfield vs. Westview PPD. Saturday at 10 a.m.

Bremen vs. Prairie Heights PPD. Saturday at noon

2A at Eastside HS

Bishop Luers at Woodlan PPD. Saturday at 11 a.m.

2A at Wabash HS

Whitko vs. Cass PPD. Friday at 5:30 p.m.

1A at Fremont HS

Fremont vs. Elkhart Christian Academy PPD. Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

1A at North Miami HS

North Miami vs. Caston PPD. Friday at 5 p.m.