FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While not an official IHSAA sport yet, boys volleyball continues to emerge around the Hoosier state. On Saturday, northeast Indiana teams clashed for a sectional title in the Indiana Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state tournament.

At Northrop High School, Carroll rallied to win a 5-set thriller over Northridge in the sectional title match. The Chargers fell behind 2-1 in sets, but bounced back to win games four and five. Carroll also fended off a tough Heritage team to advance to the sectional title match.

Carroll now advances to face Hamilton Southeastern in next week’s regional.

At Homestead, the Spartans defended home court in a 4-set win over Columbia City. The Eagles stunned Homestead in set one, winning 26-24. However, Homestead rallied to win the last three sets of the match. The Spartans will face Fishers in next week’s regional round.