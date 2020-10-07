Carroll hockey looking to build with new head coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After serving as an assistant coach, Jerry Maust is taking over the reins for the Carroll Chargers as the high school hockey season approaches in the Summit City.

Play is set to begin two weeks from today on Wednesday, October 21. Carroll is scheduled to face rival Homestead that night at 6:40 p.m.

Homestead and Carroll met in the Memorial Cup title game last year, with the Spartans coming out victorious. That loss has fueled the Chargers throughout the offseason, and they are gunning to win the city title this season.

