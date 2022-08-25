FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll is charging in with a hot start in girls volleyball, moving to 8-0 on the season after sweeping Snider in three sets (25-18, 25-7, 25-11).

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Sinish racked up a team-high 11 kills, while junior Olivia Gisslen dished out 27 assists. Senior Ellie Frey also had a solid day when she went back to serve, tallying a team-high four aces.

Carroll puts their unbeaten record on the line when the Chargers head to Columbia City on Monday. Snider will search for their first win of the season when they compete in the Warsaw Invitational on Saturday.