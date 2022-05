FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll earned its second straight girls track sectional crown on Tuesday night at Spuller Stadium as the Chargers tallied 142.5 points to top second-place Northrop with 119.

Churubusco (64.5 points), Snider (58), and Concordia (48) rounded out the top five.

Girls track regionals are set for Tuesday, May 24 at Indiana Wesleyan University.