Carroll girls tennis clinches eighth straight sectional crown

Carroll bested Snider 5-0 on Friday as the 10th-ranked Chargers clinched the program’s 14th sectional crown and their eighth in a row.
Carroll advances to the regionals semifinals next Tuesday hosted by Carroll. They will square off with winner of the Concordia sectional, the Concordia Cadets.
2019 Carroll High School
Girls’ Tennis Sectional
Championship Friday May 17, 2019
Match Results
Carroll (17-3)
Snider (8-5)
Carroll 5-0
1S
Mia Toscos 12 (9-5) (2-0)
Chlow Smithley 12 (13-5) (2-0)
Mia Toscos 12 (9-5) (2-0)
(7-5), (7-6) (2)
2S
Katelyn Van Wyngarden 11
Jill Solloway 10
Katelyn Van Wyngarden 11
(6-0), (6-0)
3S
Bailey Newman 12
Zoe Skiver 10
Bailey Newman 12
(6-3), (6-0)
1D
Katie Beier 12/ Maria Casiano 11 (12-5) (2-0)
Ella Clarke 10/Micaela Fenn 11 (3-3) (1-1)
Katie Beier 12/ Maria Casiano 11 (12-5) (3-0)
(6-1), (6-0)
2D
Cecelia Martin 10/ Victoria Skender 9
Kelsey Denison 11/Abigail Schumm 11
Cecelia Martin 10/ Victoria Skender 9
(6-0), (6-0)
Final Score: Carroll 5 – 0