Carroll girls swimming claims sectional title at South Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll girls swimming team took home the team sectional title during Saturday’s meet at South Side High School’s natatorium.

Carroll finished in first place in seven of 12 events on Saturday:

200 yard medley relay: Mya DeWitt, Lauren Crews, Alexis Jankowski, Natalie Marshall

200 yard freestyle: Kirsten Lee

200 yard individual medley: Lauren Crews

50 yard freestyle: Natalie Marshall

500 yard freestyle: Kirsten Lee

200 yard freestyle relay: Alexis Jankowski, Mya DeWitt, Kirsten Lee, Natalie Marshall

100 yard backstroke: Mya DeWitt

Carroll coach John Gibson and Snider coach Melanie Koto also tied for the coach of the year honors.

Winners from Saturday’s event advance to next weekend’s state finals in Indianapolis, along with the other swimmers who finished in the top 32 for fastest times across all sectional meets.

