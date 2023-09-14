FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Class 3A No. 7 Carroll continued their strong season with a 3-0 shutout win over Northrop at Spuller Stadium on Thursday. The match also hands Northrop their first loss of the year.

Cecilia Yates flicked in a goal less than two minutes into the match to give Carroll a 1-0 advantage. Brynn Patterson added an insurance goal in the 24th minute to help Carroll take a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Carroll (9-1-2) visits Homestead on Monday, while Northrop looks to bounce back against Bishop Luers on Tuesday.