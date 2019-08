FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a tough test to open the year for the Chargers.

Carroll attacked all afternoon as the young team earns the victory in the season opener over Northridge, 2-1. Sarah Mullins netted the game-winning goal in the second half.

They travel to Penn Tuesday.

Last year, the Chargers lost to eventual state runner-up Homestead in the regional semifinals.