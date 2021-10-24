Carroll girls crowned team champions at cross country semi-state

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll girls cross country outran the competition coming in first as a team, winning a semi-state title Saturday morning at Huntington University.

Angola’s Izaiah Steury finished first individually in the boys’ race with a time of 15:09.2, which was 32.1 seconds faster than second place. For the girls, Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch finished second overall individually and Huntington North’s Addison Wiley finished third.

The state finals will take place at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute next Saturday beginning at noon.