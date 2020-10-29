Carroll girls cross country looking for state title trifecta on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You might just call Terre Haute “Carroll South” as the Chargers girls cross country team has made themselves right at home, winning the past two team state titles in Indiana.

On Saturday the Chargers will look to make it three straight, as they head to the state meet having finished either first or second at state the last five years.

The Chargers are coming off a dominant performance at the New Haven semi-state that saw Carroll take first with 46 team points – 28 points better than second-place Hamilton Southeastern’s 74 points. Carroll and HSE were the only two team to finish in double-digits, with third place Concordia tallying 124.

Carroll senior Zoe Duffus, who’s committed to run at Penn State, won the individual semi-state title with a time of 17:52.8. Teammate Shelby Christman came in third, while Ashlyn Minton (7), Taylor Hanson (16), and Madalyn Ruch (20) all came in in the top 20 for team scoring purposes.

Carroll won the state title in 2019 and 2018, with Zionsville coming in second place both times. The last time Carroll didn’t win state was 2017, with Zionsville winning the crown that fall. In fact, Carroll was state runner up three years in a row (2015, 2016, 2017), meaning the Chargers have finished first or second at state five years in a row.

The girls state title race is set for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday followed by the boys race at 3 p.m. The Chargers are coached by Phil Yoder.