Carroll girls, Concordia boys win semi-state cross country title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The state’s top-ranked Carroll girls and Concordia boys both proved worthy of their lofty spot in the polls as the Chargers and Cadets each claimed a semi-state cross country crown on Saturday at the meet hosted by New Haven.

While Dwenger’s Erin Strzelecki won the girls race, Carroll placed five runners in the top 17 to earn the victory.

The Chargers will look to repeat as state champions next Saturday in Terre Haute.

Concordia’s Reece Gibson edged Lapel’s Luke Combs for the boys individual title while the Cadets had three runners in the top seven.