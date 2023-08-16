FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last year Carroll made Highlight Zone history as the Chargers knocked off top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern at semi-state, becoming the first team from northeast Indiana to advance to the 6A state title game.

Those two will lock horns again this week, as Carroll opens the 2023 season at HSE on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

The Royals go into the match up ranked no. 4 in the IFCA’s 6A state poll, while Carroll is fifth.

Tune into the Highlight Zone on Friday night at 11 p.m. for the area’s no. 1 sports show!