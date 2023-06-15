FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll and Garrett both brought home a championship on Wednesday night, as the Chargers won the big division title and the Railroaders the small division crown at the eighth annual OPS Shootout.

The seven-on-seven event was played Carroll High School, where the Chargers had a dominant day on the way to besting Wayne 54-0 in the championship contest.

Garrett knocked off two-time defending OPS Shootout champ South Adams 25-19 to win their division.

The Highlight Zone returns in August with first games set for Friday, August 18.