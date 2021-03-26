Carroll edges SB Adams 5-4 in softball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s Bailey Uhrick drove home the game-winning run with an infield single in the bottom of the fifth to plate Lillian Zeidler as the Chargers topped visiting South Bend Adams 5-4 in softball on Friday night.
