FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll edged 2A no. 5 Canterbury by a final of 3-2 to headline area prep soccer action on Tuesday night.

Carroll got on the scoreboard first when senior Jacob Douglass converted a penalty kick in the 37th minute to give the Chargers a 1-0 lead at intermission.

Canterbury scored the equalizer early in the second half, as a powerful strike from junior Dallas Watson found the back of the net in the 43rd minute for the Cavaliers.