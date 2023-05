FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third year in a row the Carroll girls track program is bringing home a sectional title as the Chargers outdistanced the competition on Tuesday night at Spuller Stadium.

Carroll tallied 171 points to pull away from second place Northrop (117 points) and third place Concordia (70).

Next up, girls track regionals are set for Tuesday, May 23 at Carroll High School.