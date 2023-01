FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Carroll High School football standouts are officially playing Division I football next fall.

On Thursday, Jorge Valdes signed with Indiana State while Solomon Oduma inked with Illinois State. Both Oduma and Valdes played a key role in the Chargers’ run to the Class 6A state title game this past fall.

Valdes was also named the Phil J. Eskew Mental Attitude Award winner in Class 6A following the state title game.