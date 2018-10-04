Carroll downs Northrop to advance to sectional title game Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 3A no. 6 Carroll topped 3-time defending SAC champ Northrop 3-1 Wednesday night in 3A sectional semifinal boys soccer action as the Chargers punched their ticket to the title game on Saturday.

Carroll will face Bishop Dwenger in the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Saints defeated East Noble 3-1 in the early game on Wednesday at Carroll.