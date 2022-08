FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll wiped out Homestead, 6-0, to clinch this weekend’s boys soccer classic tournament on their home pitch.

The scoring started minutes into the first half thanks to a header by Gavin Beard. Brayden Macy, Derek Lanning and Liam Ormiston also scored for the Chargers, while Sebastian Lopez earned a brace.

Earlier in the day, Carroll knocked off North Side in the semifinal match, 2-0. Trey Thread and Nick Butler each scored for Carroll.