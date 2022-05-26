MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll took home their sixth ever regional crown during Thursday’s boys track and field regional meet at Indiana Wesleyan University, winning with 99 team points.

The Chargers won four events on Thursday – pole vault, 300 meter hurdles, along with the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 meter relays.

Churubusco finished in second place with 61.50 team points. Junior Riley Buroff won the 400 meter run and finished second in the high jump with a mark of 6-foot-2-inches.

Concordia took third place in the team scores with 54 points. Lance Pratt won the 100 and 200 meter dash, while Daniel Adair finished in first in the 800 meter run.

The boys track state meet is set for Saturday, June 4 at Indiana University in Bloomington.