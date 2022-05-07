FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over 300 student-athletes from across northern Indiana converged in the Summit City for the North Side Unified relays on Saturday afternoon.

Carroll and DeKalb’s unified teams were among the four team champions crowned at Saturday’s meet. Kokomo and Delta also took home team championships.

Student-athletes were also treated to an appearance from 2-time U.S. Paralympian Marybai Huking, who was recognized as the meet’s honorary referee.

Scroll below for the complete results from Saturday’s meet:

Overall results

Pod 1 – Carroll, East Noble, Valparaiso

Pod 2 – North Side, Kokomo, Twin Lakes

Pod 3 – New Haven, Delta, Warsaw

Pod 4 – DeKalb, Norwell, Central Noble, Muncie Central