Carroll cruises to eighth straight sectional title

Carroll racked up the program’s ninth sectional title – and its eighth in a row – as the Chargers tallied 133 points to outdistance the competition Thursday night at North Side High School.

Carroll’s Jarod Brock won the 200 meter dash, Cole Powers the 800 meters, Draven Thompson the 1,600, Christopher Flick the 300 meter hurdle, and Aaron Jacquay the discus. Carroll also won the 4×100 and 4×800 relays.

South Side came in second with 78 points, while Northrop came in third with 70.

The boys regional meet will be next Thursday hosted by Indiana Wesleyan.