KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll football continued what has been a dominant summer so far by besting East Noble 28-6 in the Surge Division title game at the first-ever Parkview Sports Medicine 7-on-7 tournament hosted by East Noble High School on Wednesday.

Carroll, who won the big school division of the eighth annual OPS Shootout last week, advanced to the 6A state title game this past fall. The first games of the 2023 prep football season are set for Friday, August 18.

In the Thrive Division played at East Noble Middle School, South Side won the title by beating Woodlan 6-0 in the championship game.