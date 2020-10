FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second-year in-a-row, Carroll and Concordia race to the top of the sectional leader-board.

Carroll’s Zoe Duffus and Preston Sloffer led their respective races and finished first individually at the sectional.

The 5K race was held at Northrop.

Check out the full results here

Regionals take place next week at West Noble.