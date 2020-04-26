Carroll coach receives a “personal message” from players

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A simple letter and quick editing rallied the Carroll football team together to show love to one of the team’s coaches.

Jim Potter has been with Carroll football for over 40 years, now serving as a linebackers coach for the Chargers.

Last summer, Potter lost his beloved dog, Diesel, and just a few weeks ago Potter’s mother passed away.

Due to social distancing guidlines, the team couldn’t be there to support their coach through these hard times in person, so Junior Daniel Riecke and most of the upperclassmen composed and recorded a video reading a letter of support for coach Potter.

Carroll football giving us another example of how Hoosiers are tackling being alone… together.