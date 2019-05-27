Carroll clinches back-to-back sectional titles Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) - Carroll jumped out to an early lead and never looked back at the Chargers bested DeKalb 4-1 for their second straight sectional title on Monday afternoon in Waterloo.

Carroll scored two runs in the bottom of the second then two more in the bottom of the third to take a 4-0 lead.

DeKalb's lone run came in the top of the fourth.

Carroll was led by Jerod Handshoe, who went 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored. Lincoln Lantz was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

DeKalb was led by Steele Jackson who went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Carroll advances to regionals at 11 a.m. Saturday hosted by Lafayette Jeff. They will face Logansport, who won the Lafayette Jeff sectional.

