FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Boys soccer regional semifinals took center stage on the prep sports scene Wednesday night, with Carroll besting Lafayette Harrison 4-2 at the Dean Gorsuch Athletic Complex.

Carroll advances to face Noblesville in the regional title match on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Kokomo, as the Millers beat Warsaw 2-1 on Wednesday.

In 2A action, Canterbury won on the road at Jay County, 6-0. The Cavaliers advance to face Culver Academy in the regional championship game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Norwell.

In 1A play, Westview improved to 18-1-1 with a 1-0 victory over Bethany Christian to advance to the regional title game at Westview at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against Wheeler.