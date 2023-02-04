FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll earned a girls swimming sectional title for the second straight season after topping second place Homestead in Saturday’s meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.

The Chargers earned a team score of 535, topping Homestead who finished in second with a score of 496.

Saturday’s individual event winners each advance to next Saturday’s state finals in Indianapolis, along with any contestant who matches the state time standard.

Scroll below for the complete results of Saturday’s sectional meet at South Side High School: