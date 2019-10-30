Carroll charging toward back-to-back state titles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the saying goes, it’s hard to get to the top – but it is even harder to stay there. That’s what Carroll girls cross country will try and do this weekend, as the Chargers look to defend their state title in Terre Haute.

Carroll won the program’s first state crown this season and enter this weekend’s state meet ranked no. 1 in the latest poll.

The Chargers are coming off a semi-state win at the meet hosted by New Haven at Hefner Fields this past Saturday. Carroll raced past the field with five runners in the top 17 finishers, including second-place junior Zoe Duffus. Senior Monroe Fruchey finished sixth, Mallory Clements 12th, while juniors Ashlyn Minton and Shelby Christman came in 16th and 17th, respectively.

The Chargers are coached by Phil Yoder.