FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sophomore Bailey Sinish tallied 20 kills as 4A no. 9 Carroll rallied after dropping the first set to beat 3A no. 4 Concordia 3-1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21) to headline area prep volleyball on Monday night.

Chloe Herschberger added 10 kills for Carroll while Brenna Ginder chipped in with 4 aces.

Concordia falls to 14-9 with the next match for the Cadets scheduled for Tuesday at home against Wayne.

Carroll improves to 19-5 with the next match for the Chargers set for Tuesday at home against Blackhawk Christian.