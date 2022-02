FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll clinched their sixth boys swimming sectional title in program history at the Helen P. Brown natatorium on Saturday.

The Chargers boys swimming team edged out second place Homestead with 527 total points. Homestead finished just behind with 504 team points.

Concordia’s Sean Gibson and Homestead’s Chris Knoblauch were also named coaches of the year following Saturday’s sectional meet.

