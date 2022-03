SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll boys hockey team is bringing a state title back to the Summit City after an overtime thriller over South Bend Riley on Saturday.

Carroll clinched the Class 2A state title with a 3-2 win.

Freshman Finnegan Cupp scored twice goals in the second period, while Brody Burge netted the game winner in overtime. Carson Carteaux also made 21 saves for Carroll.