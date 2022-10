FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The prep hockey season got underway on Wednesday night at the SportONE Parkview Icehouse with Carroll beating Homestead 6-0 in the first game of the Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association season.

Carroll is coming off a run to the 2A state title last year, while Homestead won the Roy Chin Cup last year as the city tournament champions.

In the late game, Leo beat the F.W. Vipers by a score of 2-1.