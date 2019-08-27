Carroll blanks Dwenger in girls soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kelsi Hoot scored a pair of goals to help lead 3A no. 16 Carroll over 2A no. 9 Dwenger 3-0 on Monday night.
Sidney Schmidt scored the other goal for the Chargers.
Oliver Sloffer recorded the shutout in goal for Carroll.
