Carroll blanks Dwenger in girls soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kelsi Hoot scored a pair of goals to help lead 3A no. 16 Carroll over 2A no. 9 Dwenger 3-0 on Monday night.

Sidney Schmidt scored the other goal for the Chargers.

Oliver Sloffer recorded the shutout in goal for Carroll.

