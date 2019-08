FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 7 Carroll bested 2A no. 7 Canterbury 4-0 at Hancock Field on Tuesday night in a battle between two of the area’s top boys soccer programs.

Carroll led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Sam Michaels goal.

Chris Gerken sandwiched his two goals around a Peyton Fosnaugh tally in the second half to set the final at 4-0.