FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll and Bellmont girls volleyball both went 1-1 during a busy day at the Charger Showcase on Saturday.

Carroll opened the day with a 3-set win over Elkhart (25-18, 25-17, 25-15) before being swept by reigning Class 4A champion Hamilton Southeastern (25-20, 25-19, 25-22). Bailey Sinish shined on Saturday, racking up a combined 33 kills between the two matches.

Meanwhile, Bellmont suffered their first loss of the year in a 3-set setback to Hamilton Southeastern (25-15, 25-20, 25-14). The Braves bounced back with a sweep over Elkhart (25-9, 25-19, 25-13).

Carroll (11-2) continues their season on Tuesday against Northrop, while Bellmont (14-1) has a monster week on deck with matches at Homestead Tuesday and a home tilt against Carroll on Wednesday.